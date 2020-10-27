UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naat Competition To Be Air Tomorrow On PTV Home

Muhammad Irfan 1 second ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:22 PM

Naat competition to be air tomorrow on PTV Home

Pakistan Television will telecast live transmission on the annual Naat Khawani Competition for its viewers on October 28 (Tomorrow) at 10:00 AM from ZA Bukhari Auditorium on PTV Home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Television will telecast live transmission on the annual Naat Khawani Competition for its viewers on October 28 (Tomorrow) at 10:00 AM from ZA Bukhari Auditorium on ptv Home.

The special transmissions being telecast since first Rabi-ul-Awal to observe the holy month with traditional zeal and respect, said a press release.

The special broadcast "Rahmat-ul-Alamin" will continue on the national tv till the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal.

In the live broadcasts from 9pm to 11pm, various prominent personalities of the country shed light on various aspects of the biography of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The PTV has airing various programmes regarding Eid Miladun Nabi including Naat Rasool Maqbool, Sira-e-Nabawi and Noor-e-Hidayat.

Naat competitions on provincial level will also be aired from various PTV centers.

Related Topics

October TV From PTV

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

7 minutes ago

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

37 minutes ago

Rallies, seminars held across south Punjab to expr ..

4 seconds ago

Sindh Govt to conduct universities' monitoring wo ..

5 seconds ago

War Course delegation meets Chief Minister Sindh

7 seconds ago

Russia Rejects US Proposals on New START Verificat ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.