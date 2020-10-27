Naat competition to be air tomorrow on PTV Home

Pakistan Television will telecast live transmission on the annual Naat Khawani Competition for its viewers on October 28 (Tomorrow) at 10:00 AM from ZA Bukhari Auditorium on PTV Home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Television will telecast live transmission on the annual Naat Khawani Competition for its viewers on October 28 (Tomorrow) at 10:00 AM from ZA Bukhari Auditorium on ptv Home.

The special transmissions being telecast since first Rabi-ul-Awal to observe the holy month with traditional zeal and respect, said a press release.

The special broadcast "Rahmat-ul-Alamin" will continue on the national tv till the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal.

In the live broadcasts from 9pm to 11pm, various prominent personalities of the country shed light on various aspects of the biography of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The PTV has airing various programmes regarding Eid Miladun Nabi including Naat Rasool Maqbool, Sira-e-Nabawi and Noor-e-Hidayat.

Naat competitions on provincial level will also be aired from various PTV centers.