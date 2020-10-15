UrduPoint.com
Naat Competition Winner's Names Announced

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:16 PM

Naat competition winner's names announced

Zonal Administrator Auqaaf Sargodha Zone announced the results of the annual Naat competition 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Zonal Administrator Auqaaf Sargodha Zone announced the results of the annual Naat competition 2020.

According to the final results here on Thursday,in category no.1 boys under the age of 15, Muhammad Hassan of factory Area got first position, Hamza Ali of Dar-e-Arqam secured second and Nafees Ahmed of Jamia Maftah-ul-aloom stood third position.

In category 2 of girls under the age of 15, Tarim of Jamia Ume-e-Aman stood first, Ayesha Manzoor of Darularqam kotmomin second, Atika Rabab of Govt.

Jamia girls high school got third position.

In category 3 male Naat Khawan of age fifteen to twenty five, Nusrat Ali of Jamia Qasim-ul-Aloom got first, Abu Haraira of Jamia Dar-e-aloom second, Muhammad Rizwan of Darulaloom ghousia Sargodha got third position.

In female category 4 of age fifteen to twenty five, Hajra Afzal of Govt. Degree college chandni chowk got first, Sahabzadi Khaliq of Govt. College for female block 23 Sargodha second, while Zuhra Safdar got third position.

