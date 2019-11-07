Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday said Na'at competitions had been the major inspiration for the Muslims and a golden tradition of national life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday said Na'at competitions had been the major inspiration for the Muslims and a golden tradition of national life.

Speaking as chief guest at All Pakistan Na'at Competition, hosted by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television Corporation, he said these competitions were the oldest sublime tradition of the country.

The Na'at Competition was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar, ptv officials, panel of judges, Naat Khawans and people from across the country.

The minister, highlighting the Seerat of Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) stated that all prophets from Hazrat Adam to Isa Ibn-e-Maryam had indicated in clear terms about the era of Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Noor ul-Haq Qadri also quoted precedents of sheer love and respect by the Companions and Ulema and Sufi saints with the Last Prophet throughout the Islamic history.

He commended the initiatives taken by the incumbent government for highlighting different aspects of Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) through the platform of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He said Allama Muhammad Iqbal had envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims of the Subcontinent, adding extensive efforts were made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah to materialize the dream.

Both great leaders also had a vision to make Pakistan a model of "Riast-e-Madina", for which Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making full efforts to ensure the objective, he added.

He expressed the disappointment over tactics of specific elements to create instability by using religious card.

Later, cash prizes, along with gold medals, were distributed among the position holders of the competition.

The first position holders in different categories were awarded with gold medals along with cash prize of Rs 50,000, while the second position holders were given cash prize of Rs 40,000.

The third position holders were given the cash prize of Rs 30,000 whileRs 20,000 were distributed among other Naat Khawns who participatedin the competition.