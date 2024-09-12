Naat competitions held at PAC

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized Naat competition in collaboration with Bazm-e-Ahbaab-e-Qalam Pakistan, as part of the celebrations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized Naat competition in collaboration with Bazm-e-Ahbaab-e-Qalam Pakistan, as part of the celebrations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), here on Thursday.

The event was presided over by Muhammad Sharif Shad whereas Naseem Sehar attended the competition as chief guest.

Muhammad Sharif Shad on the occasion stated that composing Naat is a form of worship, as the praise of the Prophet (PBUH) would continue until the Day of Judgment. He said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the last Messenger of Allah Almighty, and there is no need for any prophet after him, as the final complete message of the Almighty Allah was sent to the human being.

The chief guest Naseem Sehar mentioned that the Prophet (PBUH) taught us the way of life, and by following his teachings, we can achieve success both in this world and the hereafter. He also highlighted that contemporary Naat compositions not only reflect the life of the Prophet (PBUH) but also discuss the declining state of the Muslim Ummah and include elements of preaching, aiming to spread the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) in society.

Sajjad Hussain, the Director PAC, in his speech said that the State of Madinah is a symbol of justice, equality, and fairness. The Prophet (PBUH) always emphasized the importance of human rights and led by setting up the highest examples. To eliminate social inequalities, it is essential to follow the principles of the State of Madinah.

Ali Asghar Samar and other speakers also addressed the gathering.

The Naat competition was held in two categories; Junior and Senior sections. The event was moderated by Shahida Urfi, and the judges were Muhammad Asif Mughal, Akbar Niazi, and Rubina Syed.

In the Junior section, Muhammad Abdul Wasay, Ali Hassan Siddiqui, and Maria Jaber secured first, second, and third positions respectively. In the Senior section, Abdul Rehman won first place, Zardana Ismail stood second, and Hooria Zeeshan secured third place. The event concluded with the recitation of Durood and Salaam in praise of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the students.

President and founder of Bazm-e-Ahbaab-e-Qalam Pakistan and , Ali Asghar Samar, and Professor Hafiz Usman Ahmed also attended the event as honorary guests.