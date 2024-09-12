Open Menu

Naat Competitions Held At PAC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Naat competitions held at PAC

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized Naat competition in collaboration with Bazm-e-Ahbaab-e-Qalam Pakistan, as part of the celebrations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized Naat competition in collaboration with Bazm-e-Ahbaab-e-Qalam Pakistan, as part of the celebrations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), here on Thursday.

The event was presided over by Muhammad Sharif Shad whereas Naseem Sehar attended the competition as chief guest.

Muhammad Sharif Shad on the occasion stated that composing Naat is a form of worship, as the praise of the Prophet (PBUH) would continue until the Day of Judgment. He said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the last Messenger of Allah Almighty, and there is no need for any prophet after him, as the final complete message of the Almighty Allah was sent to the human being.

The chief guest Naseem Sehar mentioned that the Prophet (PBUH) taught us the way of life, and by following his teachings, we can achieve success both in this world and the hereafter. He also highlighted that contemporary Naat compositions not only reflect the life of the Prophet (PBUH) but also discuss the declining state of the Muslim Ummah and include elements of preaching, aiming to spread the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) in society.

Sajjad Hussain, the Director PAC, in his speech said that the State of Madinah is a symbol of justice, equality, and fairness. The Prophet (PBUH) always emphasized the importance of human rights and led by setting up the highest examples. To eliminate social inequalities, it is essential to follow the principles of the State of Madinah.

Ali Asghar Samar and other speakers also addressed the gathering.

The Naat competition was held in two categories; Junior and Senior sections. The event was moderated by Shahida Urfi, and the judges were Muhammad Asif Mughal, Akbar Niazi, and Rubina Syed.

In the Junior section, Muhammad Abdul Wasay, Ali Hassan Siddiqui, and Maria Jaber secured first, second, and third positions respectively. In the Senior section, Abdul Rehman won first place, Zardana Ismail stood second, and Hooria Zeeshan secured third place. The event concluded with the recitation of Durood and Salaam in praise of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the students.

President and founder of Bazm-e-Ahbaab-e-Qalam Pakistan and , Ali Asghar Samar, and Professor Hafiz Usman Ahmed also attended the event as honorary guests.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Muslim Event

Recent Stories

Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMC ..

Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMCB I-8/3

2 minutes ago
 KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of chil ..

KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of children, young adults

4 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam

Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapon ..

Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapons

2 minutes ago
 Brig. (R) Alauddin visits FJWU

Brig. (R) Alauddin visits FJWU

2 minutes ago
 Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of ..

Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of Asia

1 minute ago
Powering growth: CCP approves merger in consumer e ..

Powering growth: CCP approves merger in consumer electronics sector

2 minutes ago
 CM Sindh calls on President Zardari

CM Sindh calls on President Zardari

2 minutes ago
 SAU launches 10 million tree plantation drive to c ..

SAU launches 10 million tree plantation drive to combat climate change

2 minutes ago
 Bahria Town becomes title sponsor of Champions One ..

Bahria Town becomes title sponsor of Champions One-Day Cup

26 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in bail pleas of PTI founde ..

Court reserves verdict in bail pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia, India earn victories in Asian ..

Pakistan, Malaysia, India earn victories in Asian Champions Trophy

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan