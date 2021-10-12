UrduPoint.com

Naat Competitions Held In Connection With Shaan Rehmat Ul-Lil-Alameen

A function was held at Government Associate College for Women, Kudwala in connection with the Shaan Rehmat-ulLil-Alameen celebrations in which a Naat Khawani competition was held among the female students of the college

The function was attended by a good number of staff members and students, including the Principal.

Quran recitation and Naat competitions were held at the divisional level at Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur.

Dr. Moeez Hameed Hamza, Dr. Abdul Salam and Dr. Muhammad Muslim performed the duties of judges.

Hafiz Mohammad Haris of Government Graduate College Baghdad Road Bahawalpur came first while Ghulam Mustafa of Government Associate College Sadiqabad got second position and Muhammad Adnan got third position.

