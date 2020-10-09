UrduPoint.com
Naat Competitions Will Start From Oct 12

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:47 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Naat competitions among students at zonal level will be held on Monday (October 12) under the auspices of Auqaf department.

According to spokesman of Auqaf department here on Friday, competitions among male students would be held at Government Anbala Muslim College here while competitions among female students will be held at Government Post Graduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk.

He said that in the first phase competitions will be held between boys and girls under the age of 15,while in the second phase, competitions will be held between students under the age of 15 to 25.

