Naat Contest On 26th

Published September 24, 2022

Naat contest on 26th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The local administration will organize a naat competition at district level here on September 26.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Saturday the contest would be held in connection with celebrations of the holy month of Rabiul Awwal.

He said that male and females candidates upto 25 years of age would be eligible to participate in the Naat contest. They would be divided into two categories including one who had the age of less than 15 years and the second who had the age upto 25 years.

Position holders of the contest would be eligible to compete at provincial level which werescheduled to be held on September 29, he added.

