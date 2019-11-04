UrduPoint.com
Naat, Darood Echoes Across Country To Celebrate Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBHU)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Preparations are in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), all across the country including Federal capital with great respect and religious enthusiasm.

According to details, the areas and streets are flashing with attractive colorful lights and air is echoing with loud Naats and recitation of Darood Sharif through arranging Milad Mehfils across the country on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBHU).

The citizens have started illuminating houses, bungalows, bazaars, markets, mosques and offices with colorful buntings, lights and green flags to show their immeasurable love with the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awwal.

Large banners and gigantic billboards were displayed across the cities by people and religious scholars in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

The government, semi govt organizations, educational institutes, social and religious organizations have planned special programmes and other activities on occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awwal, ptv news channel reported.

They have finalized programmes of holding Naat and Darood-o-Salam competitions to pay homages to the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The owners of buses, trucks, taxis, and motorcycles are being seen decorating vehicles artistically to pay great homage to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Naat Khawani, declamation contests and processions have been planned in all cities and towns to express devotion and paying rich tributes to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Special functions were also planned and processions would be taken out in all major cities and towns of the country whereas all routes of processions are being illuminated and decorated with colorful lights and flags in connection with the 12th Rabi ul Awwal.

The vendors have established a number of stalls at every nook and corner of Peshawar besides processions routes and offering banners, badges, stickers and flags to the people.

The celebrations are reaching to its peaks as the day comes more nearer. The people are also distributing free food and drinks among relatives, poor and needy masses.

On the other hand catering business also rises to fulfill the demand of citizens during the month of Rabi ul Awal.

