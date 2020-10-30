'Naat, Darood surrounded everywhere to celebrate Jashan-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW), various parts of the country are flashing with attractive colorful lights and air is echoing with loud Naats and recitation of Darood Sharif through arranging Milad Mehfils to mark the birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on Friday.

In Country, reciting Darood-o-Salaam, the citizens turned the roads, streets, bazaars and buildings green on Friday to celebrate Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWW) with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

According to the tv channels report, faithful holding green flags brought out processions in all main cities of country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jahlum, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Karachi and Peshawar and marched on the roads.

Large banners and gigantic billboards were displayed across the cities by people and religious scholars in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) celebrations, talking to private news channel Aslam Khan said.

Naat Khawani, declamation contests and processions were planned in all cities and towns to express devotion and paying rich tributes to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), another citizen said.

Enthusiastic little girls with wearing fairy white clothes and boys disguised in Arabic clothes in impressive rallies taken out with reciting darood and naats to paid glowing tributes our holy prophet for his matchless service to humanity, said Saeed Jabir.

Fathiful while reciting loud Darood Sharif and Naats were expressed their feelings and devotion for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and celebrated very special day with full religious attachment, said a Imam of a Masque.

A large number of vehicles were also decorated with colourful buntings, flags and lights and carrying faithful were a salient feature of the event. Camps were also set up along the processions' routes elsewhere in the cities, participants in processions claimed.

Mahafil-i-Naat were held at many of the mosques and women were arranged Mehfil-e-Naats at their homes as well where loud naats and darood were reciting, said a house wife.

On the occasion, seminary students also participated in Naat, Qirat, Qawwali and speech contests, said a Madrassa student.