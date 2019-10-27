Naat Khawan Yousuf Memon passes away in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Naat Khawan Yousuf Memon has passed away in Karachi on Sunday and his funeral prayers will be held on Monday in Karachi's Pahari Mosque, Saheed-e-Millat Road after Zuhr prayers.

According to a private news channel, Yousuf Memon had taken part in numerous gatherings where he recited 'Naats'.

A few famous Naats recited by him included 'Maire Kamli Wale Ki Shan' and 'Huzoor Koi Aisa Intizam'.

The deceased left behind a wife, 2 sons and a daughter.