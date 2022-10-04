Naat Khawani competition held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Y2K school Sukkur orga­nized Naat Khawani competi­tion among students here on Tuesday.

Students from class V to X took part in 'Na'at Khawani' (Naat recitation) while Principal Farmeena Qasim graced the occasion as the chief guest.

On the occasion, Farmeena praised the students' love and homage for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

She said, "We all consider Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as the perfect person of this universe and we should adopt his life practically in our own."She termed passion of the young generation for the religion of islam a good omen, adding it would prove to be very beneficial in their practical lives as well.

She further stressed that apart from their academic work, they must take part in such positive activities.