'Naat Khawani' competition to be held on Oct 9

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A competition of 'Naat Khawani' will be held on October 9th (Saturday) at Jamia Masjid Company Bagh in collaboration with Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Pakistan Television and Punjab Auqaaf department.

�Competitions will be held in four categories--boys and girls under the age of 15, Naat Khawan (men & women) between the age group of 15 and 25,stated a press release.

Interested participants could contact with Khateeb Jamia Masjid Company Bagh Qari Muhammad Hussain.