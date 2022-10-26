UrduPoint.com

Naat Khawani Competitions Held At PAC

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Naat Khawani competitions held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Wednesday organized a Naat Khawani competition in collaboration with Bazm-e-Ahbabe-Qalm in connection with the holy month of Rabi Ul Awal.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed was the chief guest of the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that being Muslims, "we should follow the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW); we are in the Ummah of the Prophet (SAW) who led all the Prophets." He said that a Muslim could lead a successful and good life by following the path shown by the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Prominent Naat poets Shahid Jameel Minhas and Nusrat Yab Nusrat enlightened everyone's hearts by reciting Naats in their beautiful voices.

Naat competitions were held under junior and senior sections, and dozens of children from more than 30 schools in the twin cities participated.

In the junior section competitions, Mohammad Abdullah secured the first position, Kazim Abbas second, Mohammad Mohsin third, and Remsha secured the fourth.

In the competitions of the senior section, Hadiya, Amna, Ahmar Ali, and Muhammad Ahmed won the first, second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In his address, Ali Asghar Samar, President of Bazm e Ahbab Qalam Pakistan, thanked all the schools, children and Arts Council for their cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Lead Muslim All From

Recent Stories

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patie ..

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patient's death

15 minutes ago
 Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

58 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

3 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.