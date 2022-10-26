Naat Khawani competitions held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Wednesday organized a Naat Khawani competition in collaboration with Bazm-e-Ahbabe-Qalm in connection with the holy month of Rabi Ul Awal.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed was the chief guest of the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that being Muslims, "we should follow the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW); we are in the Ummah of the Prophet (SAW) who led all the Prophets." He said that a Muslim could lead a successful and good life by following the path shown by the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Prominent Naat poets Shahid Jameel Minhas and Nusrat Yab Nusrat enlightened everyone's hearts by reciting Naats in their beautiful voices.

Naat competitions were held under junior and senior sections, and dozens of children from more than 30 schools in the twin cities participated.

In the junior section competitions, Mohammad Abdullah secured the first position, Kazim Abbas second, Mohammad Mohsin third, and Remsha secured the fourth.

In the competitions of the senior section, Hadiya, Amna, Ahmar Ali, and Muhammad Ahmed won the first, second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

In his address, Ali Asghar Samar, President of Bazm e Ahbab Qalam Pakistan, thanked all the schools, children and Arts Council for their cooperation.