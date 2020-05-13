UrduPoint.com
Naat Khawani Source To Spread Love For Allah, Prophet PBUH In Society: Chairman PAL

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:35 PM

Naat Khawani source to spread love for Allah, Prophet PBUH in society: Chairman PAL

Naat khawani a way to spread love in the society and a source of love and devotion to Allah and Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Naat khawani a way to spread love in the society and a source of love and devotion to Allah and Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

These views were expressed by Yousuf Khushk, Chairman PAL in a Naatya Mushaira organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters(PAL) here on Wednesday. He said that PAL had the honor to publish a Naat issue of its quarterly magazine "Adabiyat". The chairman PAL said that every language in the world, which was spoken and understood by Muslims, no matter how small their number, Naat was probably the only genre in the world that had been written in most of the world's languages, the reason for this was that faith was a part of every Muslim.

In addition, the academy conducts Naatya Mushaira every year during the holy months of Ramazan and Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He said that Naat was also our religious manifestation and cultural identity. Dr. Raiz Majeed said that the new poets had written Naat in the style and type of ghazal and constantly writing Naat. Like ghazals, Naat in the linguistic capital and vocabulary of urdu language was also constantly gaining attention in linguistic boundaries. Since Naat had appeared in the prevailing styles of Urdu poetry therefore, the tradition of Urdu Naat was also reflected in the mirror of the tradition of Urdu poetry,he said.

The mushaira presided over by Dr. Raiz Majeed. The guests of honor were Dr. Khurshid Rizvi, Dr. Tehseen Firaqi, Sabih Rehmani and Prof. Jalil Alli. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters presented an introductory note. Mehboob Zafar moderated the Mushaira.

