Naat Khawani, Speech Contest Held

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :In connection with Ashra Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, a naat and speech contest was held at Metropolitan Corporation Hall here on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin was chief guest while Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarter) Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf and others were also present.

The minister distributed prizes among position holders and said, "We must learn from Uswa-e-Husna of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that Seerat (biography) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) gives thelesson of respect to humanity, love, brotherhood and peace.

"We can resolve our problems and form a welfare state by following the teachings of islam", he added.

