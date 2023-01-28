UrduPoint.com

Na'at Khwan Muzaffar Warsi Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Na'at Khwan Muzaffar Warsi death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The death anniversary of noted Na'at Khwan and poet Muzaffar Warsi was observed on Saturday.

He was a prominent urdu poet, critic, essayist and lyricist. Among his publications were collection of various poetry genres and autobiography entitled "Gaye Dinon Ka Suraagh", which was considered a classic.

He also used to write for Urdu newspapers.

He won acclaim for lending his melodious voice to Na'ats many of which have become popular mobile ringtones. One of the famous recitals over the years has been "Koi to hai jo nizam-e-hasti chala raha hai".

As a Na'at Khwan, he became a celebrity and the government honoured him with Pride of Performance in 1988. He died in Lahore in 2011.

