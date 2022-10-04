UrduPoint.com

'Naat Khwani' Competition Held At Radio Pakistan Peshawar

Published October 04, 2022

'Naat Khwani' competition held at Radio Pakistan Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A provincial level 'Naat Khwani' competition in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) was held in Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan Auditorium, Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organized by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television Peshawar Center. Vice Chancellor (VC)Benazir Women University Peshawar Dr. Safia Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, VC lauded the role of Radio Pakistan for promotion of Islamic values in the society.

She congratulated the successful naat khawns for winning the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar Syedda Iffat Jabbar congratulated the winners and hoped that they will continue their struggle with the same spirit and compassion.

She also lauded the efforts of staff of Radio Pakistan Peshawar for holding successful Naat Khawani competitions.

In his address famous religious scholar Adnan Qadri threw light on the life and Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The competition was held in four categories of male and female naat khwans.

In the first category male of below 15 years of age Awais Qarni of Mansehra stood first while Mujtaba Ahmad of Abbottabad secured 2nd while Samiullah of Lower Chitral got third position.

In the 2nd categories of boys above 15 years of age, Muhammad Ali of Haripur got 1st, Muhammad of Mansehra 2nd and Muhammad Farooq Javed of Abbottabad got 3rd position.

In the girls category having less than 15 years of age, Ayesha Noor of Abbottabad clinched 1st position, Maryam Hayat of Kohat 2nd and Adina Akhtar of Mansehra secured third position.

In the 4th and final category of female having age above 15 years of age, Javeria of Mansehra got 1st, Insha Mumtaz of Haripur 2nd and Zenab Ali of Abbottabad got third position.

The winners of the provincial level will participate in the National level naat Khwani competition on Thursday at ZA Bukhari Auditorium National Broadcasting House Islamabad.

