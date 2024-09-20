Open Menu

Naat Khwani Competition Of The Blind People Held

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) AMIGOS Welfare Trust organized Naat Khwani competition of the blind people in the seminar hall of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Head Office Civic Centre here on Friday.

On this occasion, Director General KDA Syed Shujaat Hussain, President AMIGOS Welfare Trust Anwar Masih, General Secretary Syed Muhammad Hussain and the management of the Welfare Trust were in attendance.

Naat-Khwani competition for the blind people was held in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrations.

Syed Shujaat Hussain, in his address to the audience, said that as a Muslim, we should follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The DG KDA said that the KDA will continue to provide all possible support for the improvement of welfare organizations.

