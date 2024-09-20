Naat Khwani Competition Of The Blind People Held
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) AMIGOS Welfare Trust organized Naat Khwani competition of the blind people in the seminar hall of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Head Office Civic Centre here on Friday.
On this occasion, Director General KDA Syed Shujaat Hussain, President AMIGOS Welfare Trust Anwar Masih, General Secretary Syed Muhammad Hussain and the management of the Welfare Trust were in attendance.
Naat-Khwani competition for the blind people was held in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrations.
Syed Shujaat Hussain, in his address to the audience, said that as a Muslim, we should follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The DG KDA said that the KDA will continue to provide all possible support for the improvement of welfare organizations.
Recent Stories
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC warns of action against negligence in dengue surveillance16 seconds ago
-
Life saving medicines donated to FIC18 seconds ago
-
Rain-thundershower spell likely in upper & central parts from Sept 2631 seconds ago
-
9 shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Quetta36 seconds ago
-
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park3 minutes ago
-
Chinese investors to be encouraged to invest in Sindh: Governor Tessori20 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urges for global unity to maintain peace21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept issues dengue alert to police, jails21 minutes ago
-
Saad, Syedaal urge political parties to end economic turmoil in country30 minutes ago
-
Man killed over revenge30 minutes ago
-
KP government takes initiatives to empower youth for future challenges: Barrister Saif31 minutes ago
-
World challenges can be solved in light of Holy Prophet's teachings: Khalid Maqbool31 minutes ago