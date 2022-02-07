Naat, Qirat basis of our culture: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri Monday termed Naat Khawan Khalid Hasnain a real hero of the nation.

Addressing 'Paigham-e-Quran/Pakistan and Sufi Fikr Conference' here at the Pakistan academy of Letters, he said Naat and Qirat were the basis of the Pakistani culture.

He said Khalid Hasnain had a melodious voice which mesmerized his listeners tremendously.

He said today's young generation was adopting his style and tone of reciting Naats.

He also prayed for his high ranks in Jannah.