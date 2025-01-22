PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A provincial-level Na'at recitation competition was held here at the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in collaboration with the Islamic Teaching Institute.

The event aimed to uncover the hidden talents of young Na'at reciters, inspire them to follow the exemplary life of the Prophet Muhammad (SWT), and strengthen the spirit of Islamic unity.

The competition saw enthusiastic participation from various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as contestants expressed their devotion to the Prophet (SWT) through soulful recitations. More than just a contest, the event served as a platform for spiritual growth, the promotion of Islamic values, and the nurturing of social harmony among the youth.

Participants were provided with an opportunity to not only showcase their skills but also to engage in a spiritually enriching environment, fostering a sense of healthy competition.

The Cultural Center of Iran and the Islamic Teaching Institute dedicated their efforts to ensure the success of this event, reflecting the strong cultural and religious connections between Iran and Pakistan.

This Na'at recitation competition stood as a shining example of cultural collaboration between the two nations, delivering a message of love, spirituality, and unity.

The program underscored the importance of spiritual and moral development in shaping future generations and reinforced the enduring bond of Islamic brotherhood.