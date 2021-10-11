Naat, speech contests held to mark Ashra-E-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The district government organized Naat and Speech competitions to mark the Ashra-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, at the Metropolitan Corporation Hall here on Monday.

CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan and local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mian Nabil Arshad were special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Ahmad Siyan said the solution of all problems lies in the teachings of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He stressed the need for following the Uswa-e-Hasna of holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced an exemplary socio-economic political system and also taughthuman beings about the golden principles of love, peace, affection, equality, justice and respect for humanity. Later, prizes were distributed among position holders.