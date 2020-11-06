Naat, Speech contests organized to mark Milad-un-Nabi week

Naat and speech contests on Seeratun Nabi (saw) were held at HM Khoja Auditorium between the girl students of high and higher secondary schools of Nawabshah city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Naat and speech contests on Seeratun Nabi (saw) were held at HM Khoja Auditorium between the girl students of high and higher secondary schools of Nawabshah city. In Naat Khawani competition, the first position was clinched by student Salma of Fatima Jinnah Girls High School, Tayyaba Riaz of Gharibabad Girls High School stood second while Hijab Zainab of Govt Girls High School Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony got third position while on special fourth position stood student Zeenat of Government Girls High School Court Road. In speech contest Rahatullah Ditta of Government Girls District School Afzal Shah, Hira Naz of Benazir School Court Road and Ayesh Jawwad of Govt Girls Higher Secondary school took first, second and third positions respectively while the special fourth position went to Noor Zainab of Islamia Girls High School.

The Commissioner, as the chief guest, awarded trophies and shields to the winning students while Deputy Commissioner and Administrator District Council Abrar Ahmed Jafar distributed cash prizes among position holders. Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo and Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari awarded medals to winning students.

The Naat Khawani and speech contests were supervised by Rao Shoukat Ali, Asiful Bashar Khan and Muhammad Suleman Awan as judges of the contest.