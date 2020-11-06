UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naat, Speech Contests Organized To Mark Milad-un-Nabi Week

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:23 PM

Naat, Speech contests organized to mark Milad-un-Nabi week

Naat and speech contests on Seeratun Nabi (saw) were held at HM Khoja Auditorium between the girl students of high and higher secondary schools of Nawabshah city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Naat and speech contests on Seeratun Nabi (saw) were held at HM Khoja Auditorium between the girl students of high and higher secondary schools of Nawabshah city. In Naat Khawani competition, the first position was clinched by student Salma of Fatima Jinnah Girls High School, Tayyaba Riaz of Gharibabad Girls High School stood second while Hijab Zainab of Govt Girls High School Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony got third position while on special fourth position stood student Zeenat of Government Girls High School Court Road. In speech contest Rahatullah Ditta of Government Girls District School Afzal Shah, Hira Naz of Benazir School Court Road and Ayesh Jawwad of Govt Girls Higher Secondary school took first, second and third positions respectively while the special fourth position went to Noor Zainab of Islamia Girls High School.

The Commissioner, as the chief guest, awarded trophies and shields to the winning students while Deputy Commissioner and Administrator District Council Abrar Ahmed Jafar distributed cash prizes among position holders. Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo and Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari awarded medals to winning students.

The Naat Khawani and speech contests were supervised by Rao Shoukat Ali, Asiful Bashar Khan and Muhammad Suleman Awan as judges of the contest.

Related Topics

Fatima Jinnah Student Road Nawabshah Government Court

Recent Stories

PML-N distancing from Nawaz Sharif for using misle ..

3 minutes ago

Senior Russian, Italian Diplomats Discuss Situatio ..

3 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Prime Time Address on Friday Nigh ..

3 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned to protest propaganda aga ..

3 minutes ago

Head of Swiss National Council to Visit Kosovo Aft ..

15 minutes ago

Police nab 2 butchers selling meat of dead animals ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.