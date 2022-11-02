UrduPoint.com

Naatia Book "Wo Na Hotay Agar" Launched At PAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Naatia Book "Wo Na Hotay Agar" launched at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A Book launching ceremony titled "Wo Na Hotay Agar" was held at Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with the literary and training organization "Mashreq" and the International writer's forum Pakistan here on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by internationally renowned poet, writer and intellectual Professor Dr Maqsood Jafari, while well-known writer Muhammad Taufiq, Director of sports POF, was the chief guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr Maqsood Jafari said that Shahid Jameel Minhas was a sensitive poet and his love and emotions were visible in his poems.

Congratulations to the Minhas on the book's publication, he said that contemporary sensibility and true colours of love could be seen in his Natiya poetry.

On the occasion, Ch Rasib, Raja Amjad Minhas, Attaur Rehman Chaudhary, Taslim Ikram, Chairperson Bazm Taslim Ikram, Farzand Ali Sarwar Hashmi and Professor Mahmood Ijaz Butt expressed their views about the book.

They praised the poet's efforts while evaluating the intellectual and technical merits of the Natia collection. Chairman of the literary and training organization Naveed Malik thanked all the participants in his closing remarks and said that such events would continue in future also.

Along with the promotion of literature, creative and literary projects would also be produced for educational institutions, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Event All Love

Recent Stories

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

1 hour ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.