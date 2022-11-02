Naatia Book "Wo Na Hotay Agar" launched at PAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A Book launching ceremony titled "Wo Na Hotay Agar" was held at Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with the literary and training organization "Mashreq" and the International writer's forum Pakistan here on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by internationally renowned poet, writer and intellectual Professor Dr Maqsood Jafari, while well-known writer Muhammad Taufiq, Director of sports POF, was the chief guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr Maqsood Jafari said that Shahid Jameel Minhas was a sensitive poet and his love and emotions were visible in his poems.

Congratulations to the Minhas on the book's publication, he said that contemporary sensibility and true colours of love could be seen in his Natiya poetry.

On the occasion, Ch Rasib, Raja Amjad Minhas, Attaur Rehman Chaudhary, Taslim Ikram, Chairperson Bazm Taslim Ikram, Farzand Ali Sarwar Hashmi and Professor Mahmood Ijaz Butt expressed their views about the book.

They praised the poet's efforts while evaluating the intellectual and technical merits of the Natia collection. Chairman of the literary and training organization Naveed Malik thanked all the participants in his closing remarks and said that such events would continue in future also.

Along with the promotion of literature, creative and literary projects would also be produced for educational institutions, he added.