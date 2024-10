Naatia Mushaira held

In collaboration with Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division and Bazm-e-Arbab-e-Wafa, a Naatia Mushaira was held here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) In collaboration with Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division and Bazm-e-Arbab-e-Wafa, a Naatia Mushaira was held here on Monday.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry was the chief guest on this occasion. Sajid Latif, son of Saeem Chishti, presided over the Mushaira.

Chairman Bazam-e-Arbab Wafa Prof Manzoor Saqib, Sagar Hashmi, Syed Hamid Raza Zaidi, Prof Riyaz Qadri, Nargis Rahmat, Prof Masoodur Rehman, Tabsum Qadri, Sardar Asif Arain, Rashid Qabal, Azad Naqibi, Ali Ashfaq Hashmi and others recited their ‘Naat’.

Director Arts Council Muhammad Awais Abid said that art and literary activities have been initiated in the arts council after its renovation.