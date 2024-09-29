Open Menu

Naatia Mushaira Held At Historic Wazir Khan Baradari

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) In a celebration of Lahore's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, the Hast o Neest Institute of Traditional Studies & Arts, in partnership with the Walled City of Lahore Authority, held a remarkable Naatia Mushaira at the historic Wazir Khan Baradari here on Sunday.

The Baradari, transferred to the Walled City of Lahore Authority by the government of Punjab in 2023, is undergoing conservation efforts aimed at reviving its cultural significance. This Naatia Mushaira marks the first event of the upcoming season, bringing together esteemed poets, scholars, and artists to create a spiritually enriching atmosphere.

The evening commenced with a soulful recitation of the Quran by Syed Mubarak Raza, setting a heartfelt tone for the gathering. Presided over by Kunwar Aijaz Raja, the event featured Hasnain Mazhari as the host, who ensured a smooth and engaging flow throughout the proceedings.

Renowned poets, including Zia Baltistani, Ahsaan Ali Haider, Naseer Ahmed, Abdul Razzaq Aized, Dr. Shahid Ashraf, Hameeda Shaheen, Wajid Meer, and Saud Usmani, took to the stage, sharing powerful verses in praise of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Their reflections on faith, love, and devotion resonated deeply with the audience.

The Wazir Khan Baradari provided an awe-inspiring backdrop, echoing with centuries of Lahore's cultural history and enhancing the spiritual ambiance of the evening.

This collaboration between the Hast o Neest Institute and the Walled City of Lahore Authority underscores a shared commitment to promoting traditional studies, arts, and spiritual heritage. The Naatia Mushaira was more than just an event; it was a journey into the heart of Islamic poetry, uniting diverse voices to celebrate Pakistan's spiritual and literary traditions.

The audience thoroughly enjoyed the Naatia Kalam, appreciating the historic surroundings of Lahore's old heritage building.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari emphasized the importance of such cultural activities, especially in challenging times, noting that moments of joy and cultural enrichment can provide vital relief from mental stress and significantly contribute to societal well-being.

