Naatia Mushaira in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin, held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A Naatia Mushaira was organized in association with Bazm-e-Ahbab Qalam to mark Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council, here on Wednesday.

Member Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir was the chief guest while renowned poet Dr Farhat Abbas presided over the poetry recital.

Addressing the gathering, Seemabia Tahir said that following the path of the Holy Prophet(SAWW) was not only the success of this world but the hereafter.

Seemabia said that the state of Madinah was a symbol of justice and equality while the present government was also running the country in the style of the state of Madinah, where justice was being given on priority to the poor and the needy.

Naheed Manzoor said that to eliminate class inequalities, it was necessary to follow the principles of the state of Madinah.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that for the first time in the country's history, the Punjab government had celebrated the Ashra Shan-e- Rehmatil-lul-Alamin with religious fervour.

The poets who recited their poetry included Mehmooda Ghazi, Dawood Kaif, Chanda Khairy, Ali Asghar Samar, Mahmooda Ghazi, Dr Farhat Abbas and others.