UrduPoint.com

Naatia Mushaira In Connection With Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin, Held

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:32 PM

Naatia Mushaira in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin, held

A Naatia Mushaira was organized in association with Bazm-e-Ahbab Qalam to mark Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council, here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A Naatia Mushaira was organized in association with Bazm-e-Ahbab Qalam to mark Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council, here on Wednesday.

Member Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir was the chief guest while renowned poet Dr Farhat Abbas presided over the poetry recital.

Addressing the gathering, Seemabia Tahir said that following the path of the Holy Prophet(SAWW) was not only the success of this world but the hereafter.

Seemabia said that the state of Madinah was a symbol of justice and equality while the present government was also running the country in the style of the state of Madinah, where justice was being given on priority to the poor and the needy.

Naheed Manzoor said that to eliminate class inequalities, it was necessary to follow the principles of the state of Madinah.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that for the first time in the country's history, the Punjab government had celebrated the Ashra Shan-e- Rehmatil-lul-Alamin with religious fervour.

The poets who recited their poetry included Mehmooda Ghazi, Dawood Kaif, Chanda Khairy, Ali Asghar Samar, Mahmooda Ghazi, Dr Farhat Abbas and others.

Related Topics

World Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Ghazi Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Issue of Taliban Recognition Raised During Moscow ..

Issue of Taliban Recognition Raised During Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan ..

31 seconds ago
 Russia, Belarus to Hold Large-Scale Military Drill ..

Russia, Belarus to Hold Large-Scale Military Drills 'Should of Union' in 2023 - ..

33 seconds ago
 UK's queen cancel Northern Ireland trip on doctor' ..

UK's queen cancel Northern Ireland trip on doctor's advice

34 seconds ago
 Two robbers held in sargodha

Two robbers held in sargodha

36 seconds ago
 Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2 ..

Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2022-26

7 minutes ago
 Sepoy Waqas embraces martyrdom foiling terrorists' ..

Sepoy Waqas embraces martyrdom foiling terrorists' attack

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.