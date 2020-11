Naatiya Mushaira held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration organized Naatiya Mushaira at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was chief guest on the occasion.

ADCF Afifa Shajia, Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar and others including poets, students and members of civil society were also present.

Students of various educational institutions recited 1,701 Quran Kareem and 10.03 million Darood in the Naatiya Mushaira.

Sahibzada Arif Hussain Bukhari, Kausar Ali, Dr Zafar Hussain Taskeen, Dr. Shahid Ashraf, Prof. Akhtar Butt, Prof. Naseem Sahrai, Safia Hayat, Farhat Siddiqui, Prof. Tahir Siddiqui, Dr. Jafar Hassan Mubarak.

Prof. Riaz Qadri, Prof. Saeeda Rasham, Prof. Naveeda Kausar, Kainat Ahmad and other poets presented Naat.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that celebrations of Shaan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen were in full swing in the district.

Meanwhile, a Seerat conference and Mehfil Naat was organized by the Tehsil Sadr Council which was presided over by Chief Officer Muhammad Ashraf Malik. Well-known Naat khawans presented Naat during the event.

Prof. Jafar Qamar Sialvi offered special prayers for the solidarity, security and supremacy of islam in Pakistan.

The recitation of Holy Quran and Darood-o-Salam ceremony was also organized at the government educational institution.