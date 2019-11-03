UrduPoint.com
Naat/quiz Competition On Monday

Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:40 PM

Naat/quiz competition on Monday

FAISALABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will organize Naat/quiz competition in connection with Jashn-e-Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (SAWW) here on Monday (November 4).

BISE spokesman said on Sunday that board chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen will preside over the event, in which, MNA Chaudhry Nasrullah Ghumman and RPO Faisalabad Ghulam Mehmood Dogar will be chief guests.

He said the competition would commence at 10:00 a.m. and students from schools and colleges of the division will participate in it.

The registration of participants will commence at 9:00 a.m.

on Monday and prizes will be awarded to the position holders, he added.

