MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Multan ElectricPowerCompany (MEPCO)have caught 83 powerpilferersduring separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different placesin Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 80,951 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed while eight cases were logged against the power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.