UrduPoint.com

NAB - A Nightmare For PML-N's Incompetent Leaders: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

NAB - a nightmare for PML-N's incompetent leaders: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was like a nightmare for incompetent and corrupt leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was like a nightmare for incompetent and corrupt leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

"Those who are trembling in the name of accountability are trying to make NAB controversial," he said in a tweet while reacting to a statement of PML-N's senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He also highlighted the importance of accountability of corrupt elements and making them answerable before the law.

Gill said incompetent leaders of the PML-N, during their rule they first weakened the institutions and now making them controversial for personal gains.

He said the public had already exposed the 'corrupt alliance' forged by the Pakistan Democratic Movement; and now they (masses) could not be misled.

He expressed confidence that the country would move on the path to progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Alliance Muslim

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan with co-star Deepika Padukone to re ..

Shah Rukh Khan with co-star Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of ‘Pathan’

12 minutes ago
 Japanese tycoon 'excited' ahead of trip to ISS

Japanese tycoon 'excited' ahead of trip to ISS

2 minutes ago
 Huge fire sweeps through Burundi prison

Huge fire sweeps through Burundi prison

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 356 new COVID-19 cases, total ris ..

Philippines logs 356 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,835,345

26 minutes ago
 Pak vs Ban: Fourth day game finally resumed post r ..

Pak vs Ban: Fourth day game finally resumed post rain delays

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.