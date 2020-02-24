UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Absconding Rather Than Presenting Evidence In The Courts: PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:24 PM

NAB absconding rather than presenting evidence in the courts: PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said NAB is absconding rather than presenting evidence in the courts.She said this in a statement here Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said NAB is absconding rather than presenting evidence in the courts.She said this in a statement here Monday.She held locking in death row cells those who have served the nation and country is tyrannical.

She alleged NAB is pursuing the attitude of criminal delay deliberately in the matter of bail of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

Non appearance of NAB counsel in the court reflects NAB-Niazi nexus.She underlined nation is asking where are those evidence. Why they are not being presented in the courts. I hope innocent will get their rights, she added.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Could artery fat actually improve blood vessel fun ..

1 minute ago

Having an optimistic partner may stave off cogniti ..

1 minute ago

Lyme disease treatment: 2 herbal compounds may bea ..

1 minute ago

PTI led government devastates country: PML-N leade ..

1 minute ago

PSX experiences bloodbath, sheds 819.55 points in ..

7 minutes ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by one wick ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.