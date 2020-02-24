NAB absconding rather than presenting evidence in the courts: PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said NAB is absconding rather than presenting evidence in the courts.She said this in a statement here Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said NAB is absconding rather than presenting evidence in the courts.She said this in a statement here Monday.She held locking in death row cells those who have served the nation and country is tyrannical.

She alleged NAB is pursuing the attitude of criminal delay deliberately in the matter of bail of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

Non appearance of NAB counsel in the court reflects NAB-Niazi nexus.She underlined nation is asking where are those evidence. Why they are not being presented in the courts. I hope innocent will get their rights, she added.