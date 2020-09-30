NAB accepts VR plea to recover Rs 14.149 mln

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered Rs 14.149 million by accepting voluntary return (VR) applications of various corrupt elements during 2019, says annual report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered Rs 14.149 million by accepting voluntary return (VR) applications of various corrupt elements during 2019, says annual report.

According to the annual report 2019, "the bureau had accepted voluntary return (VR) application for recovery of Rs 14.149 million." The accumulative recovery from corrupt elements during 2019 was Rs 141.542 billion. The overall success ratio of cases decided in favour of NAB was 68.8 percent. The total recoveries were Rs.

137,418.9 million except court fines. A sum of Rs. 3,827.753 million had been recovered through plea bargain, Rs 11,681.359 million in shape of plots / properties surrendered by the accused persons. Total direct recoveries were Rs 15,523.261 million, whereas, an amount of Rs. 121,895.619 million was recovered indirectly.

During 2019, a total of 183 references had been filed in different accountability courts. Bureau received a total number of 46,289 complaints; 649 inquiries and 246 investigations were authorized.

