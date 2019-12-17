NAB accords high priority for training of investigation officers: Chairman NAB

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that the bureau accorded high priority for training and capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines. Chairing a meeting to review the performance of training, operation and prosecution divisions of NAB, he said persistent training was an effective tool for further improving and maintaining the quality of investigations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau NAB ), Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that the bureau accorded high priority for training and capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines. Chairing a meeting to review the performance of training, operation and prosecution divisions of NAB , he said persistent training was an effective tool for further improving and maintaining the quality of investigations. NAB has been assigned the gigantic task of eradication of corruption from the country, he said adding that an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower was required to undertake the responsibility, said a press release issued here.

A comprehensive yearly training plan had been revised for 2019 to ensure continued professional development of officers,officials and prosecutors of anti graft watchdog.

He said Training Cells had been created at all Regional levels were primarily responsible to liaise and carry out the planned activities in their respective Regional Bureaus.

Therefore, the Training of Trainers (ToT) program at NAB Headquarters was organized by the T&R Division NAB at NAB Headquarter, he added.

He said that a standardized syllabus for all investigation officers, refresher and capacity building courses on Accounts matters, General Financial Rules, FR, SR, Digital Forensic Question Documents and Finger Print Analysis had been formulated by NAB to ensure quality and uniformity. It will help the NAB in achieving standard application of standard operating procedure (SOPs), Laws and rules.

The performance objectives of training programs will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs.

NAB was committed to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices from the country and bring the guilty to book, he added.

The chairman NAB said that a Forensic Science LAB had been established in the bureau. The Forensic Science LAB had the capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents; Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers and prosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per law, he added.

Meanwhile, according to a report, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 153 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer during the last 26 months, besides filing 630 corruption references in various accountability courts.

NAB's conviction ratio of white collar crimes has touched 70 percent mark due to effective strategy.

The ratio of complaints registered by the bureau has doubled during the tenure of incumbent chairman owing to prompt remedial measures of the bureauThe performance of NAB has already been acknowledged by reputable national and international institutions. The recent report of World Economic Forum has appreciated the policy of enhancing awareness against corruption and preventing corruption.