NAB accords top priority for training to its Investigation officers and Prosecutors on modern lines: NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, has said that the bureau accords top priority for training/capacity building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on modern lines as training was an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of the Training and Research Division of NAB at NAB Headquarters, he said NAB was an apex anti corruption organization of the country which has assigned the mandate of eradication of corruption and corrupt practices from the country.

He said that this requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility. NAB attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development. Accordingly, a comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2021 was devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and Prosecutors.

In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it is equally important that trainers are fully capable and geared up to undertake this responsibility. He said Training Cells have been created at all Regional levels are primarily responsible to liaise and carry out the planned activities in their respective Regional Bureaus. Therefore, the Training of Trainers (ToT) program was organized by the T&R Division NAB at NAB Headquarter.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB gives priority to the training of its Investigation officers/ Prosecutors. NAB recognizes the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. A standardized syllabus for all investigation officers, refresher and capacity building courses on Accounts matters, General Financial Rules, FR, SR, Digital Forensic Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis has been formulated by NAB to ensure quality and uniformity. It will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs, Laws and rules. The performance objectives of training programs will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs.

The Chairman NAB said that a state of the art Forensic Science LAB has been established in NAB. The Forensic Science LAB has the capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents; Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers and prosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per law.

He said that NAB has established Anti Money Laundering / Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Cell in Islamabad. The main responsibilities of the Cell shall include compliance, monitoring, analysis and coordination with the National FATF Secretariat and relevant stakeholders as per law.