NAB Accused Asked To Immediately Report On Receiving Call From Any Employee

Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:56 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday asked the accused persons/deponents to immediately report receiving any telephone call from any employee to the spokesman for initiating legal proceedings against the caller for flouting chairman's orders of not making any telephone call to accused persons or summoning them on telephone

A spokesman of NAB in a press statement said NAB chairman has been informed that a person namely Rizwan, declaring himself as chairman's secretary was issuing instructions to different accused persons of NAB and deponents on telephone which is far from reality.

He said the chairman has already issued instructions that the accused or deponents involved in any case must not be contacted or summoned on telephone.

Most of the telephone calls were relating to recently filed LNG Reference.

The main aim of these telephone calls were to sully NAB as an institution and criticize the office of the chairman, which NAB condemns strictly and expressed that any person named Rizwan was not private secretary of the NAB chairman.

It may also be conveyed that the chairman does not talk to any accused or deponent on telephone and officers or bureau are also not allowed to talk to any accused person on telephone.

