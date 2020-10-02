NAB achieves best conviction ratio in corruption references: Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the bureau has achieved one of the best overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent in corruption references in the accountability courts due to successful anti-corruption strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the bureau has achieved one of the best overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent in corruption references in the accountability courts due to successful anti-corruption strategy.

Chairing a meeting to review monthly performance of the bureau here at NAB Headquarters, he said constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of the Prosecution Division has transpired that NAB enjoys one of the best conviction ratio.

The meeting was informed that Operations and Prosecution Divisions of NAB were working closely in order to further improve the performance of all Regional Bureaus of the bureau in conduct of complaint verifications, inquires, investigations and also vigorous prosecution of cases on the basis of solid evidence in the respected courts as per law.

It was informed that the Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors. A mechanism of witness handling cells have been introduced in all the regional bureaus and the results of this intervention are very encouraging.

The chairman said that bureau was committed to the logical disposal of mega corruption white collar crime cases which is a challenging task but NAB was determined to bring the corrupt to justice.

The NAB has also introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. This system was lending quality to the work. The bureau has devised and implemented an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) in NAB Headquarters and all Regional Bureaus in order to review their performance in qualitative and quantitative terms which has proved very successful in enhancing the performance of all Divisions of NAB including Regional Bureaus.

He said that NAB was absolutely committed to work transparently, fairly, professionally as Pakistan is considered as a role model for SAARC countries in eradication of Corruption due to NAB's efforts and Pakistan's Corruption Perception Index (CPI) according to Transparency International Pakistan Report. Pakistan is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts. �NAB has recovered billions of rupees from illegal housing societies/cooperative societies as per law and returned life earned looted money to affectees who thanked Chairman NAB in this regard.