NAB achieves overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent: Chairman

AMABAD (Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has achieved unprecedented overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent due to effective strategy devised by incumbent management to eradicate corruption, said Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has achieved unprecedented overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent due to effective strategy devised by incumbent management to eradicate corruption, said Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

In a statement, he said concluding mega corruption white collar crimes cases was priority of the bureau. NAB has so far deposited Rs 466.069 billion in the national exchequer.

NAB Rawalpindi has established forensic laboratory having facilities of question documents and finger prints' analysis. In 2019, the lab had analysed some 15,747 question documents, 300 finger prints, 74 devices including laptops, mobile phones, hard disks.

In total the analysis of 50 cases were conducted by the forensic lab.

In 2019, the bureau had received 53,643 complaints. Of which 42,760 had been concluded. NAB had received 48,591 complaints in 2018. Out of which 41,414 had been concluded. Increase in the registration of complaints have shown enhanced confidence ofpeople on the bureau.

The bureau had recovered Rs 363 billion from the corrupt elements in last two years and deposited into national exchequer.