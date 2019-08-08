'NAB active to end corruption'

National Accountability Bureau Director Syed Muhammad Hasnain Ahmed Shah has said that corruption has damaged the national objectives, progress and prosperity in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau Director Syed Muhammad Hasnain Ahmed Shah has said that corruption has damaged the national objectives, progress and prosperity in the country.

He pledged that NAB was actively working to curb corruption in the society for which every citizen should also play its role in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing the Academic Council of Post Graduate Medical Institute and the awareness seminar on the topic of "Corruption Free Pakistan" held at the auditorium of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of Lahore General Hospital.

The seminar was attended by Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar, Executive Director of PINS Prof Khalid Mahmud, MS LGH Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, professors, doctors, nursing and other staff in a large number.

Addressing the seminar, Director NAB Syed Mohammad Hasnain Ahmed Shah said that most of complaints were related to the housing societies and matters of 40 housing societies had been resolved and complainants had been provided remedy as well.

Talking to the media, Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Dr Sardar Alfareed Zafar said:" If every body is ready for self accountability then we could create a corruption-free society".