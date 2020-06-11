NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum or Agha Khan for Coronavirus test

(@fidahassanain)

NAB has made this advice to Shehbaz Sharif only after receiving lot of criticism from the PML-N leaders.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) advised Shehbaz Sharif to get retested from either Aga Khan or Shaukat Khanum laboratory if there were symptoms of Coronavirus.

NAB made this advice in response to criticism made by PML-N leaders on different forums. According to the sources, the anti-graft body said that Shehbaz Sharif should go to Agha Khan or Shaukat Khanum laboratory for his test.

They said that NAB asked him for these two institutions, saying that there were reports of false reports of Coronavirus.

“Different labs are reporting different results, so he should go to Shaukat Khanum or to Agha Khan for his tests,” the sources quoted the NAB officials as saying.

NAB, they said, also clarified that Shehbaz Sharif appeared before it while wearing proper masks and gloves and was following SOPs required for safety from Coronavirus.

Even before the appearance, full precautionary measures had been taken in NAB Lahore. There was a glass separation for Shehbaz and hand sanitizer was also provided.

They said the investigating officers asked questions while maintaining social distancing but NAB was being blamed for Shehbaz contracting the virus even though many members of PML-N leadership have also tested positive. They said that the matter of Shehbaz Sharif contracting the virus overnight needs to be explained.

Shehbaz Sharif’s appearance in accountability court today was an important one as he was to be indicted in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, him testing positive for coronavirus today is peculiar, they added.