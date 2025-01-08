NAB aims for transparency in Punjab’s mines, minerals contracts: DG

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore conducted a prevention mode briefing under Section 33C of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), supervised by Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore conducted a prevention mode briefing under Section 33C of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), supervised by Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh, here on Wednesday.

According to NAB’s spokesperson, senior directors and Awareness and Prevention (A&P) wing officers participated in the briefing.

A delegation led by Punjab Mines & Minerals Secretary Pervez Iqbal, comprising DG Mines Raja Mansoor, MD PUNJMIN Zuber Kharal, and other senior officials, delivered a comprehensive briefing on the department’s vision, capacity-building initiatives, challenges, and the need for mutual cooperation.

During the session, the DG NAB Lahore stated that NAB desires to ensure transparency in the allocation of multi-billion-rupee contracts for mines and minerals in Punjab, monitor national assets, and provide maximum revenue to the government treasury. Proposals have been sought for this purpose.

The DG, while highlighting the vision of Chairman NAB, maintained that the bureau is providing full assistance to the business community to facilitate and ensure transparency in national institutions. He further exclaimed that NAB wants to stabilize the capacity of Punjab Mines and Minerals Department through mutual cooperation, so that the joint monitoring of the mining rights of pink salt and Iron ore can significantly increase the revenue of the national treasury.

Punjab Secretary Mines and Minerals briefed that 261 million tons of Iron Ore deposits have been discovered in Chiniot and Rajua areas, however, a steel mill is being set-up at the site in 2027, for which a study is underway. Last year, the Mines Department, Punjab, provided revenue of over Rs14.5 billion to the provincial government through licensing.

The secretary informed that according to the geological survey, mineral deposits worth Rs300 billion (approx.) have been discovered in Punjab, from which the Punjab government is expected to receive Rs16 to 17 billion as royalty, soon. Meanwhile, he informed that matters pertaining to Rs7 to 8 billion are under litigation which are seriously pursued by the department.

During the briefing, the DG NAB suggested that satellite monitoring may be used to prevent illegal mining and for continuous and vigilant site monitoring. In the age of science and technology, instead of relying on human resources, modern scientific technology might be adopted. Similarly, the services of SUPARCO may be considered for live satellite monitoring.

The DG assured that NAB will provide support in improving licensing and providing more facilities to private firms. Additionally, the value addition of rock salt will also increase the revenue of the Punjab government, for which emphasis was laid on formulating a plan of action with the cooperation of the Mines Department.