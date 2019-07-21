UrduPoint.com
NAB All Set To Arrest Nasir Bosal, Imdad Bosal

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:48 PM

NAB all set to arrest Nasir Bosal, Imdad Bosal

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) slamabad, July 21 (Online) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has tightened the noose around PML-N MNA Nasir Bosal and his brother Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 21st July, 2019) mdad Bosal in a corruption case.The inner sources stated that NAB has decided to imminently arrest both the above mentioned personalities as investigation of alleged corruption and dishonesty were going against them quite some time.Sources stated that Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) mdad Bosal had served as personal secretary of former chief minister Punjab and head of PML-N Shahbaz Sharif and he was prime witness of Shahbaz Sharif and his family corruption.

They revealed that MNA Nasir Bosal had committed massive misappropriation in the funds allocated for road construction and sewerage project of Mandi Bahauddin.

On the other hand Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) mdad Bosal had got released massive funds from them Chief Minister Punjab. Later these developmental funds misappropriated.

NAB had given approval of corruption investigation against them in its executive board meeting. Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) t also revealed in the initial investigation that Nasir Bosal had used defective material in the projects of road constriction and sewerage.

