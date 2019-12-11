NAB allowed to freeze Shehbaz family properties

An accountability court on Wednesday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to freeze properties of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his sons and other family members in connection with an investigation against them in a money-laundering case

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan announced the verdict which had been reserved on December 10 (Tuesday) after NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Awan concluded his arguments.

The bureau through an application had approached the court for confirmation of its orders issued for freezing of 23 properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif family in various cities.

The bureau had, on December 3, issued six orders, each listing separate properties acquired by Shehbaz, Hamza and Sulman, all three of whom are nominated in corruption cases being probed by NAB.