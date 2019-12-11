UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Allowed To Freeze Shehbaz Family Properties

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:11 PM

NAB allowed to freeze Shehbaz family properties

An accountability court on Wednesday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to freeze properties of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his sons and other family members in connection with an investigation against them in a money-laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to freeze properties of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his sons and other family members in connection with an investigation against them in a money-laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan announced the verdict which had been reserved on December 10 (Tuesday) after NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Awan concluded his arguments.

The bureau through an application had approached the court for confirmation of its orders issued for freezing of 23 properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif family in various cities.

The bureau had, on December 3, issued six orders, each listing separate properties acquired by Shehbaz, Hamza and Sulman, all three of whom are nominated in corruption cases being probed by NAB.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz December Muslim Family All Court

Recent Stories

MoI marks Human Rights Day

59 minutes ago

Rebels optimistic as Sudan peace talks resume

3 minutes ago

Jubilant PPP workers distribute sweets over bail o ..

3 minutes ago

Suspected IRA bomber intended 'maximum harm', UK c ..

3 minutes ago

Polish Operator of Druzhba Pipeline Expects to Get ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Not Invited to Turkey-Sponsored Summit on Syr ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.