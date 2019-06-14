NAB allowed to investigate Zardari in JV inquiry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct investigation from former president Asif Ali Zardari in joint venture of Opal inquiry.

NAB official pleaded that former president was already in NAB's custody in fake accounts case.

NAB requested court to grant permission to the department for investigationin above matter from Mr. Zardari.

The court subsequently accepted the NAB pray.