NAB allowed to investigate Zardari in JV inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:17 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct investigation from former president Asif Ali Zardari in joint venture of Opal inquiry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct investigation from former president Asif Ali Zardari in joint venture of Opal inquiry.

NAB official pleaded that former president was already in NAB's custody in fake accounts case.

NAB requested court to grant permission to the department for investigationin above matter from Mr. Zardari.

The court subsequently accepted the NAB pray.

