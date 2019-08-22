UrduPoint.com
NAB Allowed To Probe Abbasi In Bulletproof Vehicle Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:04 PM

NAB allowed to probe Abbasi in bulletproof vehicle case

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct investigation from former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in corruption scam related to bulletproof vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct investigation from former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in corruption scam related to bulletproof vehicles.

NAB's Investigation Officer (IO) Abdul Majid today submitted a request to the duty judge Shahrukh Arjamand seeking permission for investigation from Abbasi who was currently already in NAB custody in LNG import case.

The NAB team had already conducted its investigation from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his ex-principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Aftab Sultan and other persons related to the same scandal.

