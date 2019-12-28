UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Amendment Ordinance-2019 Challenged In Supreme Court (SC)

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:54 PM

NAB amendment ordinance-2019 challenged in Supreme Court (SC)

NAB amendment ordinance-2019 has been challenged in Supreme Court (SC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) NAB amendment ordinance-2019 has been challenged in Supreme Court (SC) .The petition challenging the NAB amendment ordinance-2019 has been filed by a social worker Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi in SC Karachi registry making federation, chairman NAB, law ministry, interior secretary, foreign secretary and defence secretary respondents.

The petitioner has taken the plea that NAB amendment ordinance-2019 is alien to article 25 of the constitution and is a bid to protect corruption of government officials and ministers.The petitioner further stated all the citizens are equal in the eyes of law according to article 25 of the constitution and the said amendment ordinance is based on malafide intent.The court has been requested to suspend the said NAB amendment ordinance -2019 forthwith.

Related Topics

Karachi Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau All Government Court

Recent Stories

No let up in miseries of IOK people as lockdown en ..

1 minute ago

2020 will be year of development and prosperity: ..

1 minute ago

Heavy blast hits Mogadishu, several feared dead: s ..

4 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings on Friday in the NBA

4 minutes ago

52 beggars caught in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.