NAB amendment ordinance-2019 challenged in Supreme Court (SC)

NAB amendment ordinance-2019 has been challenged in Supreme Court (SC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) NAB amendment ordinance-2019 has been challenged in Supreme Court (SC) .The petition challenging the NAB amendment ordinance-2019 has been filed by a social worker Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi in SC Karachi registry making federation, chairman NAB, law ministry, interior secretary, foreign secretary and defence secretary respondents.

The petitioner has taken the plea that NAB amendment ordinance-2019 is alien to article 25 of the constitution and is a bid to protect corruption of government officials and ministers.The petitioner further stated all the citizens are equal in the eyes of law according to article 25 of the constitution and the said amendment ordinance is based on malafide intent.The court has been requested to suspend the said NAB amendment ordinance -2019 forthwith.