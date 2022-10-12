UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

NAB amendments aims to prevent abuse of law: Irfan Qadir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability & Interior Irfan Qadir on Wednesday said NAB has been misused before and clarificatory amendments have been made to prevent this abuse of law and to create clarity in it.

Explaining the recent amendments of NAB, the Special Assistant elaborated that there are specialized forums like Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) which look after the matters of business community and they are better equipped than NAB in dealing with such cases.

After these amendments, NAB's interference in the work of these institutions has been limited, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, SAPM said cases of "misuse of authority" or "failure to execute the authority" were often made against government officers involved in imprudent decision making, these amendments will help to remedy such cases.

SAPM strongly rejects the idea of vanishing NAB and said, NAB was much needed and it has a big scope, but it must exercise within its scope.

It can be very lucrative for the country.

Touch on to Supreme Court advice to Imran Khan to return to the parliament he said, evaluation of democracy has faced hard time in Pakistan; it was welcoming sign that two biggest political rivals of the country have united for the greater good of country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) should also return to the parliament and carried out the role of constructive opposition, which will definitely increase national coherence, he added.

Irfan Qadir said one of the major reasons for NAB's failure is that cases were made on innocent people, resulting more than 90 percent of NAB cases were acquitted. One of my motives is to fix it, he determined.

The reputation of Pakistan's judiciary has been damaged due to political cases; otherwise the judges of Pakistan are among the best judges in the world, he added.

