NAB Announces Cross-regional Transfers To Strengthen Anti-corruption Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 09:07 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced a series of transfers for several of its officials across different regional offices aimed at facilitating the sharing of expertise and experience among NAB officials to better combat corruption

Director Mohammad Rizwan Khan has been moved from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB Karachi, while Director Mohammad Obaidullah Azam has been transferred from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB Sukkur.

Additional Director Asghar Khan has been relocated to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from NAB Rawalpindi, and Additional Director Sheikh Muhammad Shoaib has been moved from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB Multan.

Additional Director Zahid Shah has been transferred from NAB Multan to NAB Rawalpindi. Additional Director Haroon Rashid from NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to NAB Rawalpindi Additionally, Deputy Director Eric Pal, Deputy Director Errol Philip Wingson, and Deputy Director Muhammad Shahid Mahmood have been transferred to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NAB Multan, and NAB Sukkur respectively, from NAB Rawalpindi.

Furthermore, Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon has moved to NAB Rawalpindi from NAB Multan, and Deputy Director Dayyam Baloch has been relocated from NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to NAB Rawalpindi. Deputy Director Mohammad Asif Munir has been transferred from NAB Karachi to NAB Rawalpindi, while Deputy Director Waqar ul Hasan Khan has been moved to NAB Rawalpindi from NAB Headquarters Islamabad.

Finally, Assistant Director Mastansar Imam Shah has been relocated to NAB Rawalpindi from NAB Multan.

