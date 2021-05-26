NAB, Anti-Corruption dept’s performance under PTI govt satisfactory, says PM

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says state land worth 192 billion rupees have so far been recovered as compared to 2.6 billion rupees worth of state land recovery under the PML (N)'s tenure.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Punjab Anti-Corruption Department and the National Accountability Bureau in the recovery of plundered amount.

In a series of tweets today (Wednesday), he said Punjab anti-corruption department has recovered two hundred and twenty billion rupees in the last 31 months of present government.

He regretted that the performance of the department was dismal in the ten years of PML (N) government.

Imran Khan said cash recovery in our tenure is 2.35 billion rupees as compared to only 430 million rupees in the ten years of PML (N)'s regime.

Imran Khan pointed out that the same contrast is there in the performance of National Accountability Bureau. He said the anti-graft body has recovered 484 billion rupees between 2018-2020 of present government in contrast to only 290 billion rupees recovered between1999-2017.

Imran Khan said results are achieved when government does not protect criminals and allows accountability to work without interference.