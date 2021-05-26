UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB, Anti-Corruption Dept’s Performance Under PTI Govt Satisfactory, Says PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:36 AM

NAB, Anti-Corruption dept’s performance under PTI govt satisfactory, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says state land worth 192 billion rupees have so far been recovered as compared to 2.6 billion rupees worth of state land recovery under the PML (N)'s tenure.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Punjab Anti-Corruption Department and the National Accountability Bureau in the recovery of plundered amount.

In a series of tweets today (Wednesday), he said Punjab anti-corruption department has recovered two hundred and twenty billion rupees in the last 31 months of present government.

He regretted that the performance of the department was dismal in the ten years of PML (N) government.

The Prime Minister said state land worth 192 billion rupees have so far been recovered as compared to 2.

6 billion rupees worth of state land recovery under the PML (N)'s tenure.

Imran Khan said cash recovery in our tenure is 2.35 billion rupees as compared to only 430 million rupees in the ten years of PML (N)'s regime.

Imran Khan pointed out that the same contrast is there in the performance of National Accountability Bureau. He said the anti-graft body has recovered 484 billion rupees between 2018-2020 of present government in contrast to only 290 billion rupees recovered between1999-2017.

Imran Khan said results are achieved when government does not protect criminals and allows accountability to work without interference.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Same Criminals Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

WAM and RT Arabic explore fostering cooperation

56 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE bucks the global job trend

1 hour ago

India&#039;s total coronavirus cases cross 27 mill ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.