ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday admitted the appeal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for hearing against the acquittal of former prime minister Pervaiz Ashraf and others in rental power references.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted the hearing.

The NAB said the accountability court had ignored the facts in its judgment pertaining to the acquittal of the above accused.

The accused were given benefit under the NAB Amendment Ordinance, it said adding that the accused were not entitles for the relief after the ordinance laps.

The bench served notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had acquitted Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in two rental power references under the NAB amendment Ordinance.