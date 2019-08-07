UrduPoint.com
NAB Apprehends Former Minister Mifta Ismael In LNG Corruption Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:03 PM

NAB apprehends former minister Mifta Ismael in LNG corruption case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested former Federal Finance Minister Mifta Ismail Ahmed and former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq in LNG corruption case following the rejection of their pre arrest bail by Islamabad High Court (IHC)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested former Federal Finance Minister Mifta Ismail Ahmed and former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq in LNG corruption case following the rejection of their pre arrest bail by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

NAB spokesman said in a statement that a team of doctors would conduct medical examination of both the accused.

The accused Mifta Ismail Ahmed s/o M Ismail Ahmed and Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq s/o Sheikh Nisar-ul-Haq will be produced before the Accountability Court Islamabad on Thursday for remand as per law.

