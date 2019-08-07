NAB apprehends former minister Mifta Ismael in LNG corruption case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested former Federal Finance Minister Mifta Ismail Ahmed and former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq in LNG corruption case following the rejection of their pre arrest bail by Islamabad High Court (IHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested former Federal Finance Minister Mifta Ismail Ahmed and former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq in LNG corruption case following the rejection of their pre arrest bail by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

NAB spokesman said in a statement that a team of doctors would conduct medical examination of both the accused.

The accused Mifta Ismail Ahmed s/o M Ismail Ahmed and Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq s/o Sheikh Nisar-ul-Haq will be produced before the Accountability Court Islamabad on Thursday for remand as per law.